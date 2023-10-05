Fourth graders going old school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fourth graders in the Grand Ledge School District are going old school, thanks to The Dictionary Project.

The project is all about helping students become creative writers, active thinkers and resourceful learners, by giving students access to dictionaries. The Grand Ledge Rotary Club is donating dictionaries to all fourth-grade students in the Grand Ledge School District.

Grand Ledge Rotary Club President, Ariel Backus, said the dictionaries are jam packed with helpful information, including a periodic table, sign language, braille and the longest word in the English language.

“So by distributing the dictionaries to fourth graders in the Grand Ledge community, our Rotary Club is providing this gift to them to serve as a resource for children that may not have access to internet at their homes,” Backus said. “And it’s not just a dictionary, this book is a resource guide that can help them in all areas of their learning.”

The Rotary Club is expected to donate over 600 dictionaries this fall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.