First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was a wet Thursday across the area. Lansing set a new record rainfall total for October 5th. Here are a few Thursday rainfall totals across the area.

Lansing 1.75′' (Old Record 1.72′' 1941)

Jackson .79′'

Charlotte 2.18′'

Haslett 2.08′'

Hudson .43′'

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. Early in the day a passing shower is possible and later in the afternoon another round of showers are expected to move into the area. High temperatures today are expected to be in the low 60s. Today will be the warmest day of the next five days. Tonight plan on rain showers with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

The weekend will be chilly with high temperatures both days near 50º and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Both Saturday and Sunday plan on scattered rain showers. We will have a lot of clouds over the area this weekend, but we should be able to see a few peeks at the sun at times both days.

Monday through Wednesday promise to be dry with high temperatures in the the low to mid 50s. Rain returns to the area for Thursday with once again high temperatures in the mid 50s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 6, 2023

Average High: 65º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1963

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1873

Jackson Record High: 87º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 25º 1935

