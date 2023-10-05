Fairy Tale Creatures at MSU Hidden Lake Gardens
Tipton, Mich. (WILX) -Come dressed in your fairy tale best and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun surrounded by nature and the magic of autumn at Hidden Lake Gardens.
The annual fall festival is back for the first time since 2019 with a new twist!
The Hog Warts and Toad Bellies Fairy Festival has a day full events lined up including a scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, DIY Succulent station, fairy tale picnic, fairy in the fall painting workshop and so much more.
Guests can visit the artisan village & shoppes which will include over 20 local hand crafters and artisans.
Tickets must be purchased on the day of on location.
Prices range from $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Members of Hidden Lake Gardens attend free.
For more information, visit https://hogwartsandtoadsbellies.com/.
