Down to the depths: Mid-Michigan rescue training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Trapped in a confined space with nowhere to go... It may sound like your worst nightmare, but it’s just another day on the job for emergency response teams.

Wednesday, East Lansing and Lansing firefighters received a simulated 9-1-1 call, for two unresponsive maintenance workers stuck in a confined space. The training experience closely mirrored real life, as they responded with no prior knowledge of the challenges that awaited them.

They carried what looks and feels like an 180-pound unconscious body, through cramped, hot spaces in the dark.

“We made this scenario a little bit more difficult, and we made it what’s called a technical rescue, so the individuals that respond have to have a higher level of certification, that not everybody at the fire department has.” said Jason Stevens, the Emergency Management Captain at the Lansing Fire Department.

Scenarios like this one don’t happen very often in real life, but when they do, most departments have to wait for outside contractors to respond. Here in Lansing and East Lansing, their firefighters can get the job done themselves.

“It’s not always fires and EMS runs, there are a lot of different technical rescue emergencies that do take place,” said Steve Kilmon, Battalion Chief with the Lansing Fire Department.

Highly specialized and rare, their technical rescue team is on call in the immediate and surrounding areas.

“When GM, board of water and light, or any of our large industry in town, when individuals go into these confined spaces to do their daily work, they actually notify us,” said Stevens.

The 14 firefighters and EMS paramedics that completed the training, received federal certifications.

“Well it feels good, it takes an incredible amount of training to have a lot of the tech rescue specialties,” said Kilmon.

“To respond quickly and execute the retrieval, and save the person’s life,” said Stevens.

Making sure Mid-Michigan’s first responders are ready to go for any scenario.

Wednesday’s technical training was so realistic, it took about a year to plan. It was done at the Old Lansing Eastern High School, in partnership with Sparrow Hospital, 9-1-1 dispatch, and the city of Lansing’s Office of Emergency Management.

