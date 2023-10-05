Advertise With Us

Crews work to put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a mobile home in Meridian Township early Thursday morning.

A home in Winslow Mobile Home Park, located on W Grand River Avenue, caught fire at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Crews from News 10 arrived at the scene at around 5:15 a.m. and saw crews from the East Lansing Fire Department and Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority working to extinguish the flames.

It is unclear when the fire started and what caused it.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

