At capacity: Mid-Michigan shelters plea for adoptions

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - “The amount of numbers that we see coming in now, it definitely puts animals at risk of having to be euthanized,” said Lydia Sattler, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Director.

An overwhelming amount of pets looking for a loving home. The Jackson County animal shelter is over capacity for cats, and at capacity for dogs.

In an effort to prevent euthanizations, they’re asking for your help to empty the shelter. They’re discounting adoptions through October 15th to try and save space and lives.

This comes at a time when they’re seeing more pet surrenders than adoptions. The shelter director says they haven’t had to euthanize in the five years that she’s been there. However, this September, they had nearly 100 more surrenders than they did last September. It’s making their last resort of euthanization, a bigger possibility every day.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented number of animals coming into the shelter for surrender, we’re finding that people are being evicted from their homes, there’s housing insecurity, financial insecurity,” said Sattler.

On a daily basis, heartbroken pet owners come into the Jackson County Animal Shelter to give up their pets. Economic issues paired with strays, have the shelter bringing in more pets than they can adopt out.

“We’ve been operating at max capacity pretty much everyday, we didn’t really have this many last year. It was more, we were adopting out more, and now it’s kind of shifted to the opposite.” said Kat Ramirez, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Office Manager.

One of their dogs, Capone, has been at the shelter longer than any other pet. He was surrendered about two months ago, after his owners were evicted.

“Hearing these stories day after day, and seeing the pets that are affected as well, it’s really devastating, I mean it hurts everyone here,” said Sattler.

The overcrowding has led to sad puppy eyes, and a lot of cats looking for a place to call home. They say the number of pets coming in is overwhelming, and concerning given the lack of space and the possibility for euthanasia.

Nationwide, the length of stay for a pet at a shelter is higher than it’s ever been.

“Bully breeds, for example, a length of stay for a bully breed a year ago, this same time last year, was an average of three days in the shelter. Right now, they’re averaging 17 days in the shelter. So the length of stay is longer, and the demand to take an animal is even higher.” said Sattler.

The Empty The Shelter sale, sponsored by Bissell, is taking place at locations in Jackson, Shiawassee, Livingston, Ingham, Ionia, and Hillsdale.

The sale means all pets except puppies, are $25 to adopt until mid-October.

Nearly all Mid-Michigan shelters are seeing the same problems. Hillsdale, Shiawassee, Ionia, and Livingston counties tell us they are full for cats and dogs. They also have owners waiting to surrender their animals.

Ingham County’s Shelter says they are not full, but they are seeing a lot of dogs surrendered for what owners say are behavioral problems. Shelter officials think it may be because dogs weren’t socialized during the pandemic.

