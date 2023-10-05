Billion Dollar Bake Sale raises awareness for education funding gap in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Billion Dollar Bake Sale was held at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

Michigan Board of Education President Dr. Pamela Pugh and Representative Joey Andrews joined parents and students for the event.

Its goal is to bring awareness to the $4.5 billion education funding gap.

Oxford High School Parent Cara Erskine said Oxford got a supplement after the shooting, allowing her community to get extra help. But that all goes away next year.

“The social worker in me knows about how underfunded these schools are to begin with. Oxford is a privileged school right, we were able to get these resources. You shouldn’t have to have a school shooting in order to get the amount of mental health advocates, and counselors and social workers,” Erskine said.

The group gathered more than 2,000 post cards filled with signatures from across the state. They delivered the mail to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Office.

