Big Ten Network To Feature 28 Hockey Games This Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Network announced Thursday that 28 conference hockey games will be televised live this season. It all begins at 4pm Saturday in Ann Arbor when Michigan hosts Providence. As for Michigan State the Spartans will be televised at Minnesota on November 26th, at Penn State on January 13th, home against Minnesota on January 27th and home against Michigan on February 10th. The Spartans’ season opens this Saturday and Sunday with a pair of 4pm games against Lake Superior State.

