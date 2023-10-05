Advertise With Us

Biden’s dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents

FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing...
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 29, 2023. Commander has bitten another U.S. Secret Service employee. A uniformed division officer was bitten by the dog around 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the White House, and was treated on-site by medical personnel, said USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi. The officer is doing just fine, he said.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden said late Wednesday.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said President Biden and his wife care deeply about the safety of White House staff and those who protect them every day.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” she said in an emailed statement, adding, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

Alexander did not say where the 2-year-old German shepherd was sent.

The statement came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at her briefing Wednesday about another allegation that Commander had bitten a White House staffer.

Jean-Pierre referred questions to the first lady’s office, which said Commander and Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, were playing and that no skin was broken in an incident that was photographed by a tourist and shared with a news organization, which published the image online.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is asking for people to donate so they don't run out...
Students rally at the capitol to end hunger on college campuses
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games