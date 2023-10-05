Advertise With Us

Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was shot in the chest at an apartment complex early Thursday morning in Lansing’s south side.

Lansing Police responded to Trappers Cove Apartments on Oct. 5 at around 7 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police confirmed with News 10 at the scene a 22-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police said they have an idea of who they are looking for as a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

