Advertise With Us

What the Tech? How to create secure and memorable passwords

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Passwords are the bane of our existence on the internet. It’s also the easiest way for hackers to gain access to accounts. We’re supposed to make them impossible for someone to guess.

Here’s what the F.B.I. suggests:

● 15 or more characters

● No common words

● A mixture of letters, numbers, upper and lower-case, and special characters

● Do not use the same password for more than one account

According to security firm Specops, the suggestion from the F.B.I. can be the difference between hackers gaining access to your accounts immediately or in a few trillion years. A 13-character numbers-only password can be cracked immediately while a 13-character mixture of numbers, letters, and upper and lower case, symbols will take 3 million years. Anyone can set a password that fits the criteria.

The problem is it’s impossible to remember strong passwords for all of your accounts. Here’s an easy way to make difficult passwords for all of your accounts:

● Think of two movies, songs, or books.

● Take the first letter of each word.

● Make the first set of letters all lower-case and the second set upper-case.

● Add a special character such as %$&)# between the titles.

● Add a number or two at the beginning or the end.

That’s a difficult password no one will guess but one you can probably remember after a few days. But we shouldn’t use the same one for every account because if a hacker steals the password in a data breach, they can access all of the accounts it is using.

So, add the first and second, or first and last letters of the accounts. You might add “F” at the beginning and “A” at the end for Facebook, “A” and “P” for Apple, “L” and “I” for LinkedIn, and so on. Once you set the long and memorable password, adding the letters will make it easy to remember the account.

A 16-character password with a mixture of upper and lower case letters, symbols, and numbers will take hackers 3 trillion years to hack. www.whatthetech.tv

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing
DeWitt Public Schools shut down social media over online threats
DeWitt Schools shut down social media over threats
Dangerous Teen Trend: Getting High from Chroming