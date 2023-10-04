Advertise With Us

Senators Call for Immediate Additional Aid for Ukraine

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, lawmakers made calls for additional aid for Ukraine after the bipartisan continuing resolution that Congress passed to avert a government shutdown did not include aid for the country.

“We need a sense of urgency and determination to make sure that supplemental $24 billion for Ukraine in aid is approved,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Groups of Democratic lawmakers and veterans made the pleas for immediate additional aid for the war-torn country outside the Capitol.

“I’m beyond disappointed that because of House Republicans, we have to be here to even make this point at all,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL).

Senators like Richard Blumenthal said that Congress should pass the additional aid immediately because the U.S. could pay dearly if Congress doesn’t provide more support for Ukraine.

“Pay now or pay a lot more later because Vladimir Putin is not stopping at Ukraine to talk to the Finns, the Swedes, the Poles. Anybody who has seen Putin up close knows he will keep going if he wins in Ukraine. And we will have American men and women troops on the ground,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said it is important for America to remain an ally to Ukraine.

“This battle that you will see playing out in Congress over the next few weeks is ultimately about whether America can be counted on as an ally, can be counted on as a leader. And I am confident, based upon my conversations with both House and Senate members of both parties, that we will get this Ukraine aid package to the floor,” he said.

