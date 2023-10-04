Salary Increases For Barnett and Haller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Michigan State has increased salaries for interim football coach Harlon Barnett and Mark Dantonio who is assisting Barnett the remainder of the season. Barnett was making $525,000 as defensive backfield coach. He will receive another $1.4 million through the end of his contract next March 31st. Dantonio will receive another $550,000 through the end of his current arrangement next February 29th. MSU has a 2-3 record with seven games remaining. The next game is October 14th at Rutgers, kick off at noon.

