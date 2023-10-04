Advertise With Us

Police: Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies

FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report...
FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report that a man was abusing puppies.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly choked and tortured puppies outside a fast-food restaurant.

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

According to a Las Vegas police report, the suspect – who refused to provide his name – was taken into custody around 3:55 p.m. Sunday after an officer received an animal complaint at the Las Vegas metro-area restaurant.

Police said multiple witnesses reported seeing a man choking puppies on the sidewalk.

Police arrived and contacted the suspect, who was holding a pair of puppies in his arms, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested and the dogs were confiscated.

Officers called animal control, who took custody of the puppies and reported they were clearly in shock.

The suspect reportedly provided police with two false names that turned up nothing during record checks. The suspect told officers he had a warrant and the police report said he “continued to ramble off topic” before saying he wanted a lawyer to be called.

A witness told police she had video showing the suspect grabbing the animals by the paws and scraping them on the ground. She also said it appeared that he tried to juggle the puppies. She provided the video to investigators.

Another witness told officers he saw the suspect grab the puppies by their necks and choking them until they began to cry. The witness confronted the suspect and waited for police to arrive.

Police said the suspect was arrested as a “John Doe” and faces one charge for torturing the animals and another for providing false information to a public officer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Jackson man arrested for CSA
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in...
Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced he is running for Michigan U.S. Senate.
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate