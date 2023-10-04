New Job For Former Spartan Lewandowski

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State sports information director John Lewandowski has been named the new athletic director at Saginaw Valley State University. Lewandowski has worked in sports information at Louisiana Monroe since 2017. Lewandowski had spent 20 years at Michigan State before resigning in 2016. Saginaw Valley State is an NCAA division two school that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

