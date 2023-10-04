Advertise With Us

New Job For Former Spartan Lewandowski

Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Covenant HealthCare announced a new partnership on...
Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Covenant HealthCare announced a new partnership on Wednesday, June 21.(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State sports information director John Lewandowski has been named the new athletic director at Saginaw Valley State University. Lewandowski has worked in sports information at Louisiana Monroe since 2017. Lewandowski had spent 20 years at Michigan State before resigning in 2016. Saginaw Valley State is an NCAA division two school that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Salary Increases For Barnett and Haller
Bubba Wallace (23) leads the field to the start during an NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the...
MIS NASCAR Race Date Set
A soccer ball
Gold Cup Soccer Final Set
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships