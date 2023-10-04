Advertise With Us

NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows for football, basketball from 60 to 45 days

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season from 60 to 45 days.

The council was finishing up two days of meetings in Indianapolis, during which it also approved a package of proposals that would regulate name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and another that recommends stricter penalties for individuals who commit rules violations.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday that it would begin advocating for changes to state gambling laws and regulations to provide more protections for college athletes from harassment or coercive behavior.

The association is calling for mandatory reporting hotlines to report inappropriate behavior to law enforcement, increased penalties for bettors who harass college athletes and mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

The NCAA also is advocating for states to prohibit individuals younger than 21 from wagering on sports.

Transfer windows for undergraduate athletes were first implemented last year, and the timing of the transfer period is determined on a sport-by-sport basis. In football, there were two windows: a 45-day window starting in December, after the regular season, and a second in the spring.

The first window will shrink to 30 days.

Football coaches had called for shorter windows, and it became apparent that most players were acting quickly so they could switch schools and join their new teams in time for the winter/spring semester.

The basketball window opens after the season. Coaches in that sport were hoping to shorten the window to 30 days, but athletes advocated for 45 and their position was supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Graduate transfers have more flexibility, with a deadline to enter the portal by May 1 for fall sports and July 1 for spring semester sports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Jackson man arrested for CSA
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in...
Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession
Meridian Township police will have more funding to search for drunk and distracted drivers due...
Meridian Police to receive more funding to search for drunk drivers