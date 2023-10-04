Advertise With Us

‘My name is Lewis’: Giant pumpkin Halloween decoration goes viral for catchphrase

Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a...
Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a jack-o'-lantern.(CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – This Halloween’s hottest new lawn decoration may be the tall pumpkin creature on sale at Target that insists it is not a jack-o’-lantern.

Fans are so obsessed with the creature’s catchphrase that the product is becoming hard to find.

The supply has become dry as a bone for the 8-foot-tall talking pumpkin named Lewis.

He’s sold out at most stores despite costing $180.

All Lewis does is say a few canned lines. But there’s something about his catch-phrase that has mesmerized the masses.

“I am not a jack-o’-lantern. My name is Lewis,” he says.

Ever since he went viral on TikTok, fans have made pilgrimages to the store to shoot videos of themselves with Lewis.

Even though the popular 12-foot tall skeleton dwarfs him, Lewis gets five-star reviews, even from owners who admit “he’s kind of flimsy.”

Either way, Lewis seems to have heads spinning faster than the girl in “The Exorcist.”

