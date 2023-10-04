Advertise With Us

Multiple crews put out house fire in Jackson

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out a fire at a home in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Jackson Fire Department responded to the house fire on the 1500 block of Ganson Street on Oct. 4 just after 3 a.m.

Officials said the fire started at the front of the home and worked its way inside. Crews were able to put out the fire.

According to the fire department, the house was vacant and looked like it was undergoing renovations. No injuries were reported, and officials said they were not able to contact the homeowner.

Fire crews from Spring Arbor, Blackman-Leoni Township and Summit Township assisted the Jackson Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

