MIS NASCAR Race Date Set

Bubba Wallace (23) leads the field to the start during an NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the...
Bubba Wallace (23) leads the field to the start during an NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Wednesday it will host the annual NASCAR Firekeeper’s 400 race on August 18th next year, a Sunday as usual. The NASCAR Infinity Series will be contested on August 17th. The NASCAR race will begin at 2:30pm and be televised on the USA Network. Chris Buescher held off Martin Truex, Jr., to win the race this last August.

