MIS NASCAR Race Date Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Wednesday it will host the annual NASCAR Firekeeper’s 400 race on August 18th next year, a Sunday as usual. The NASCAR Infinity Series will be contested on August 17th. The NASCAR race will begin at 2:30pm and be televised on the USA Network. Chris Buescher held off Martin Truex, Jr., to win the race this last August.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.