Mid-Michigan Matters: Church holds gun byback to curb violence
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.
This Saturday, you have the opportunity to safely turn in your weapons for cash.
Joining mid-michigan matters is Sandy Wrigglesworth with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.
Sandy explains how this gun buyback event in the player above.
