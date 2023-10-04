Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Church holds gun byback to curb violence

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

This Saturday, you have the opportunity to safely turn in your weapons for cash.

Joining mid-michigan matters is Sandy Wrigglesworth with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.

Sandy explains how this gun buyback event in the player above.

