Advertise With Us

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

MRI generic
MRI generic(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A growing number of companies, with the help of celebrity spokespeople, have touted the benefits of whole-body MRI scans as a preventative health measure.

Reports show approximately 20 to 40% of adult patients undergoing advanced imaging like whole body MRIs will find something on their scans not related to any symptoms or risk factor.

A radiologist from the University of Michigan Health said the incidental findings might seem like a good thing but can often cause unintended harm to a patient.

”Because there’s uncertainty about that finding that we’ve seen, it often results in many additional imaging tests, sometimes additional biopsies, sometimes operations, and those extra interventions that are being done, even if we ignore the cost side, which ends up being substantial, the harm side to the patient, either in terms of emotional harm or psychological anxiety-driven harm, or from actual physical harm if someone’s putting a needle into you to biopsy something or performing an operation which can have its own set of consequences,” said Radiologist Matthew Davenport.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

Lansing Community College students concerned about data privacy amidst lawsuit
Michigan Reconnect Program now open to students 21 and up
Palmetto Goodwill Chief of Mission and Marketing Elliot Smalley said students in their upcoming...
A lack of school counselors impacting college enrollment in Michigan
Prison razor-wire
Advocates push for ending life without parole for minors
Kids’ nonprofit holds Diamonds and Denim fundraiser at MSU.
Kids’ nonprofit holds Diamonds and Denim fundraiser at MSU.