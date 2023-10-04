Lansing delays Michigan Avenue construction project to 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The construction project on Michigan Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and Clippert Street has been pushed back.

The rehabilitation project was initially supposed to begin in October 2023. However, the project’s start date will be pushed to at least January 2024 due to contractor bids.

The project is now being modified to reduce costs. Officials said the project will still include full reconstruction and reconfiguration of the roadway.

Michigan Avenue will change from five to four lanes, with two westbound traffic lanes, a center turn lane and one eastbound traffic lane.

One-way bicycle tracks will be added next to the sidewalk on both sides of Michigan Avenue to promote a safer environment for bicyclists.

