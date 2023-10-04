McLaren Health Care experiences ransomware attack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Health Care, one of Michigan’s largest healthcare providers, suffered a ransomware attack, the hospital group confirmed to News 10.

Ransomware attacks are a type of cyberattack where a hacker gains access to sensitive data and demands paymentt. If payment is not rendered the hacker will release the sensitive information.

According to McLaren, the health company is investigating reports of some people’s data being leaked onto the “dark web,” a hidden section of the internet not accessible by normal browsers. Illicit information is often bought and sold on the dark web.

“We simultaneously retained leading global cybersecurity specialists to assist in our investigation, and we have been in touch with law enforcement,” McLaren said in a statement. “We have also taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve.”

All McLaren services are still operational.

