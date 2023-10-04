Advertise With Us

McLaren Health Care experiences ransomware attack

McLaren Bay Region
McLaren Bay Region(WNEM)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Health Care, one of Michigan’s largest healthcare providers, suffered a ransomware attack, the hospital group confirmed to News 10.

Ransomware attacks are a type of cyberattack where a hacker gains access to sensitive data and demands paymentt. If payment is not rendered the hacker will release the sensitive information.

According to McLaren, the health company is investigating reports of some people’s data being leaked onto the “dark web,” a hidden section of the internet not accessible by normal browsers. Illicit information is often bought and sold on the dark web.

“We simultaneously retained leading global cybersecurity specialists to assist in our investigation, and we have been in touch with law enforcement,” McLaren said in a statement. “We have also taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve.”

All McLaren services are still operational.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession
According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in...
Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced he is running for Michigan U.S. Senate.
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate