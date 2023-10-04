Advertise With Us

Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing

This is a generic photo of a set of train tracks. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in East Lansing.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Harrison and Trowbridge at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a man sitting on the train tracks.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man had been hit by a slow-moving train. The train was moving at a reduced speed due to earlier reports of a car present on the tracks.

The man is from Kalamazoo. It’s unclear why he was on the train tracks.

Police are investigating. He remains in critical condition.

The incident closed the intersection during Wednesday’s early morning hours.

