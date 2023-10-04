Kids’ nonprofit holds Diamonds and Denim fundraiser at MSU.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Diamonds and Denim fundraiser was held Friday night at the University Club at MSU.

The event was sponsored by the Greater Lansing Chapter of CHUMS. The nonprofit began in Norfolk, Virginia and aims to “Listen to children and enrich their lives.”

“Within our community we have many populations that are underserved, that feel like sometimes they’re like hidden in the background. And so our focus is looking at activities and working with organizations that are committed to making the lives of children better,” said MSU Associate Dean of Diversity Wanda Lipscomb.

At the event, awards were given to people who dedicated their lives to helping children.

Among the honorees were Carmen Turner, the CEO OF the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, and Mandeville Berry, the leader of Turning Point.

