Jackson seeking applicants for vacant 5th ward City Council seat

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is looking to fill the vacant Fifth Ward City Council seat.

The city said Jackson residents from the Fifth Ward have an opportunity to represent their neighborhood on the City Council.

Former Fifth Ward City Councilmember Karen Bunnell resigned in September 2023.

Ward five comprises the western half of Downtown Jackson and several residential neighborhoods surrounding downtown. Interested residents may apply through the city’s website for the City Council appointment. Applicants must have their primary residence in the Fifth Ward and be a registered voter within the ward. Candidates for the appointment will be contacted at a future date for an interview with the City Council.

The council intends to fill the vacancy by the end of Nov. 2023.

The City Council will meet to interview applicants and then vote on an appointment. The appointed resident will hold the City Council seat until elections are held to fill the seat in August 2024 and November 2024.

The winner of the General Election will complete the rest of the seat’s original term, which ends in December 2025.

