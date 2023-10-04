Gold Cup Soccer Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC Golf Cup soccer championship game is set for 7pm Thursday when Holt hosts DeWitt. Both teams won semi-final games on Tuesday. DeWitt rallied from behind to down top seed East Lansing, 3-2. Holt downed Mason 2-1. This year marks the 11th annual tournament.

