First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures in the 80s are now in the review mirror thanks to a cold front that will move through the area later today. Plan on rain ahead of the cold front. The rain could be heavy at times today. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s early in the morning to the mid 60s for a good portion of the day. The cold front moves through the area this evening. The rain showers should come to an end before midnight. A few breaks may develop in the clouds overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 50s.

Friday plan on clouds, some sun and at times scattered showers. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s. The weekend will be be chilly with rain at times. High temperatures Saturday top out on the low 50s. We may struggle to hit 50º Sunday. Overnight lows this weekend are expected to be in the upper 30s. High temperatures stay in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. We should see reading moderate back to near 60º for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1900

Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003

Jackson Record High: 88º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965

