Employment agencies sees rise in applications since UAW’s strike against Michigan’s Big Three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The expanded strike between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and Michigan’s Big Three automakers—General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis—has led to a rise in job applications as more employees get laid off.

GM’s Lansing Delta Township plant workers were called to strike at noon on Sept. 29 after the UAW decided to expand its standing strike against the three companies for the second time.

Workers in the Midwest are feeling the effects.

Ford announced more than 300 workers were laid off at two facilities in the Great Lakes region as a direct result of the strike. Ford confirmed workers were told not to report to work at a stamping plant in Chicago and an engine plant in Lima, Ohio. The automaker said facilities must slow production for parts sent to the Chicago assembly plant, where workers walked off the job Friday.

The 330 layoffs are in addition to the 600 laid off from the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne in September.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she hopes the UAW and the Big Three can come to a decision soon.

“I think the prospect of a prolonged strike is one that should concern every person,” said Whitmer. “Well, it looks as though it could be a historic contract for the UAW. I’d love to see that happen, get it completed, and get people back to work.”

Ford, GM and Stellantis said they gave the UAW generous and historic offers. However, the UAW said the offers fall short of their demands.

As the UAW strike grows, so does the foot traffic at Michigan Works. The employment agency has seen a rise in applications since thousands of autoworkers hit the picket line in Mid-Michigan.

Officials with the re-employment agency said their lobby is busy, but they expected increased foot traffic.

CEO Carrie Rosingana said Michigan Works can help people find a job by assisting with resume updates, making employer connections and building interview skills.

Capital Area Michigan Works said people looking to file for unemployment payments need to contact the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Once they apply, then they can go to Michigan Works to start the job search.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.