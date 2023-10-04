East Lansing students participate in Walk and Roll to School Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan students are joining kids nationwide, promoting safe transportation for students.

The event is thanks to the state transportation department’s Michigan Fitness Foundation and safe routes to school.

Red Cedar Elementary School in East Lansing was one of the schools participating on Wednesday.

Schools have their choice when it comes to how big their event is.

Students met at 1855 Place on Michigan State University’s campus and walked or rolled—with company—to the school.

Principal Rinard Pugh said East Lansing is a great place for kids to walk and roll to school.

“A lot of our kids live right in this neighborhood,” said Pugh. “So, it’s not uncommon for them to bike and roll to school, and we’re just happy that we’re working with safe routes to help improve that commute to and from school every day.”

There is also a Walk and Roll to School Day in May. Over 40 countries across the world participate.

