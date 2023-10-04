Advertise With Us

East Lansing students participate in Walk and Roll to School Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan students are joining kids nationwide, promoting safe transportation for students.

The event is thanks to the state transportation department’s Michigan Fitness Foundation and safe routes to school.

Red Cedar Elementary School in East Lansing was one of the schools participating on Wednesday.

Schools have their choice when it comes to how big their event is.

Students met at 1855 Place on Michigan State University’s campus and walked or rolled—with company—to the school.

Principal Rinard Pugh said East Lansing is a great place for kids to walk and roll to school.

“A lot of our kids live right in this neighborhood,” said Pugh. “So, it’s not uncommon for them to bike and roll to school, and we’re just happy that we’re working with safe routes to help improve that commute to and from school every day.”

There is also a Walk and Roll to School Day in May. Over 40 countries across the world participate.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Jackson man arrested for CSA
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession
According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in...
Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Meridian Township police will have more funding to search for drunk and distracted drivers due...
Meridian Police to receive more funding to search for drunk drivers