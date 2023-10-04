East Lansing Police, local religious groups, host coat donation and distribution event

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department and local religious leaders are teaming up to distribute coats to those in need on Thursday.

The annual National Faith & Blue event aims to give away coats or jackets for this year’s winter season.

Community members can donate clean, new or gently used coats and jackets at one of the following locations before noon on Thursday, Oct. 5:

ELPD Office 409 Park Lane, East Lansing

Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Road, East Lansing

Capital City Vineyard, 1635 Coolidge Road, East Lansing

Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing

Element Church, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing

Greater Lansing Church of Christ, 310 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing

Lansing Church of God and Christ, 5304 Wise Road, Lansing

Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road, East Lansing

Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing

The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing

If that’s too early for you, you can drop donations off at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road by 8 p.m Thursday.

If you need your own warm coat, you can pick one up during the event on Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m.

The event will be held at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Rd. There will also be boxed lunches and lists containing community resources.

