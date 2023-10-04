Advertise With Us

East Lansing Police, local religious groups, host coat donation and distribution event

The Salvation Army in Rochester in collaboration with the Rochester Public School district were...
The Salvation Army in Rochester in collaboration with the Rochester Public School district were able to start up a program to purchase brand new winter coats.(KTTC)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department and local religious leaders are teaming up to distribute coats to those in need on Thursday.

The annual National Faith & Blue event aims to give away coats or jackets for this year’s winter season.

Community members can donate clean, new or gently used coats and jackets at one of the following locations before noon on Thursday, Oct. 5:

  • ELPD Office 409 Park Lane, East Lansing
  • Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Road, East Lansing
  • Capital City Vineyard, 1635 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
  • Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
  • Element Church, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing
  • Greater Lansing Church of Christ, 310 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing
  • Lansing Church of God and Christ, 5304 Wise Road, Lansing
  • Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road, East Lansing
  • Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing
  • The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave., East Lansing
  • Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing

If that’s too early for you, you can drop donations off at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road by 8 p.m Thursday.

If you need your own warm coat, you can pick one up during the event on Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m.

The event will be held at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Rd. There will also be boxed lunches and lists containing community resources.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide

Latest News

Harrison Road between Trowbridge Road and Service Road reopened early Wednesday morning after a...
Busy road in East Lansing reopens after crash
DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate...
DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments
A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession
According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in...
Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced he is running for Michigan U.S. Senate.
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate