DeWitt Schools shut down social media over threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“Some were veiled threats to the extent that they didn’t exactly define what was gonna happen, but that something was going to happen,” said Bruce Ferguson.

Threats and accusations made to Dewitt Public Schools on social media forced the district to shut down all its social media accounts.

“We’re not gonna sit back and listen to them threaten our kids, and that’s something we’re going to respond to as best we can,” said Ferguson.

This comes after an anti-LGBTQ Twitter/X account, called “Libs of TikTok” reposted a video uploaded by a former DeWitt teacher involving banned books. The video posted on September 15th shows the former teacher advocating for books on diversity and inclusion.

Numerous online comments supported the “Libs of Tiktok” account.

News 10 reached out to the owner of the account, Chaya Raichik, for comment.

“Hey, I don’t think we should be teaching children that they can change their gender. If teachers are doing that, I will call them out. Thanks,” she replied.

The former teacher in the reposted video does not make any comments on gender or transitioning but does hold several pro-LGBTQ+ books.

The former DeWitt teacher hadn’t taught in the district since 2021 and now advocates for books with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Dewitt police are now investigating threats against the district. “Once maybe the word gets out that this is not someone who works for us they’re not exposed to our kids. They have nothing to do with our kids. Hopefully that helps,” said Ferguson.

Dewitt Superintendent Shanna Spickard released a statement saying, “We oppose harassment, intimidation, bullying, or threatening behavior of any kind, whether it occurs on school property or on social media. We recognize that our students, staff, parents, and community members may sometimes disagree with each other, even passionately. This is all part of a healthy school environment. However, when these disagreements turn threatening or involve name-calling or the use of hateful speech, we have an obligation to intervene, which is consistent with our school policies, values, and mission. We understand the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful online environment for our community and will provide updates on this situation as they become available.”

The district says many of the comments seem to be from out of state, although the Dewitt Chief of Police say it’s common for people to hide their identities online, so they’re not taking any chances.

“Unless they’re here face-to-face, we’re not gonna trust that that’s where they’re calling from,” said Ferguson. “We’re just gonna assume that it’s someone, when you try to hide your phone number that gives us a little bit of a discomfort as well.”

Ferguson says this isn’t the first time the district has faced online threats but they’re making sure students and staff remain safe.

There is no word from the Dewitt school district on how long their social media channels will be deactivated.

