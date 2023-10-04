DeWitt Public Schools deactivate social media accounts after receiving inappropriate comments, threats

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Public Schools shut down its social media accounts following receiving inappropriate comments and threats.

The public school’s social media accounts became the targets of threats and inappropriate comments that stemmed from a former employee’s post on their personal accounts.

The overwhelming amount of negative comments caused the schools to deactivate their accounts.

“We recognize that our students, staff, parents, and community members may sometimes disagree with each other, even passionately,” wrote DeWitt Public Schools on its website. “This is all part of a healthy school environment. However, when these disagreements turn threatening or involve name-calling or the use of hateful speech, we have an obligation to intervene, which is consistent with our school policies, values, and mission. We understand the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful online environment for our community and will provide updates on this situation as they become available. We are committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible.”

