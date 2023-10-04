Advertise With Us

Delta Township church providing whole-person healthcare services

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP Mich. (WILX) - “The Tent” at the Adventist church in Delta Township is now providing free whole-person healthcare services.

The service is located at 5400 W St. Joe Highway. The Tent’s services include the following:

  • Physician consultations with a lifestyle medicine specialist
  • Fitness assessments
  • Water therapy
  • Chair massages

The Tent is also giving help around the house for those who need it, with volunteers offering free yard work and house cleaning. These services will last throughout October.

Those interested can sign up online. Registration is also available on-site.

