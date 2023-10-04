Delta Township church providing whole-person healthcare services

DELTA TOWNSHIP Mich. (WILX) - “The Tent” at the Adventist church in Delta Township is now providing free whole-person healthcare services.

The service is located at 5400 W St. Joe Highway. The Tent’s services include the following:

Physician consultations with a lifestyle medicine specialist

Fitness assessments

Water therapy

Chair massages

The Tent is also giving help around the house for those who need it, with volunteers offering free yard work and house cleaning. These services will last throughout October.

Those interested can sign up online. Registration is also available on-site.

