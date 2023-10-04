Championship or bust? Michigan State hoops kicks off season with annual media day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is some four weeks out from beginning its 2023 basketball campaign with a home exhibition against Hillsdale College.

But now as head coach Tom Izzo enters Year 28 as head man of the Spartans, one thing is for certain, he knows exactly what his program is heading into another season.

“I think the one thing I’ve understood since the day I came here is that this is a top program, a blue collar program and that’s the way it is going to stay as long as I am here,” Izzo said, with a little more bravado in his voice than previous seasons.

That bravado is warranted, as Izzo returns the bulk of his Sweet 16 team from a year ago, and has infused his roster with a good mix of experience --- four seniors in his starting rotation -- and young and raw, but talented freshmen.

Jeremy Fears Jr, Xavier Booker, Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand round out the talented freshmen class that’s viewed as potentially the most talented recruiting class Izzo has ever landed during his long run in East Lansing.

And while these freshmen have yet to play a college basketball game, Izzo is already seeing characteristics out of some that are seen more notably in veteran players.

“I don’t call them fabulous freshmen, but they’re damn good freshmen,” Izzo said of his talented quartet of freshmen. “Fears is my Mateen Cleaves 20-some years later. He’s a leader, he’s vocal, he’s helpful. He has all the qualities to be one hell of a guard here.”

Michigan State basketball will have a brand new scoreboard in 2023 season. (WILX)

High praise for just a freshman. But also quite the challenge from his head coach, to keep pushing to improve.

“That’s exciting, but also knowing that I still have more work to do,” Fears Jr. said. “Mateen obviously has a long resume, but that’s my goal to hopefully get to that point.”

Izzo will have a veteran-laden backcourt, with two seniors and a junior on the wing, and will lean heavily on their experience and leadership to help bring along his younger players.

“They’re willing to learn, they’re willingness that coaching from the coaches staff and us vets so, you know, they’ve been doing a lot of learning and they compete at a high level,” senior guard A.J. Hoggard said. “They’re not too caught up into their class ranking. They just want to come here and help us win at all costs. So it’s definitely good.”

Michigan State will likely be picked in most preseason polls somewhere in the top five or top 10.

Izzo embraces having his program routinely finding themselves there. He believes the program has earned those expectations.

That said, as for a championship or bust this year? That’s not quite as cut and dry.

“ I have no idea where probably eight of the top 10 or 12 teams are. I know where we are. Do I say it’s Final Four or Bust, win a National Championship or bust? I say that’s the goal,” Izzo said candidly. “I’m realistic enough to know that there’s a lot of factors but I like the fact that we’ve been through some tough times. Tough times make tough people.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.