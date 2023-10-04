Busy road in East Lansing closed due to an accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An accident early Wednesday morning is causing traffic issues in East Lansing. Harrison Rd is completely shut down between Trowbridge Rd and Service Rd due to an accident and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

News 10 has a crew on scene and can see a Canadian National train stopped on the railroad tracks in the area.

Officers with the East Lansing Police Department and Michigan State University Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story and News 10 has calls out to responding authorities to try and learn more information. This story will be updated when we learn more.

