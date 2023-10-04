Advertise With Us

Bright Future For Okemos Golfer Alena Li

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School junior Alena Li is considered a strong contender to win the girls state high school golf championship when her division competes October 20-21 at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West course. Li has played the course numerous times competitively. A 4.0 student, Li is being recruited but has not decided on any college yet. She shot a career low round of 66 on Tuesday to lead her team to the CAAC Blue championship at Lansing’s Royal Scot Course.

