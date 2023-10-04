Bright Future For Okemos Golfer Alena Li

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School junior Alena Li is considered a strong contender to win the girls state high school golf championship when her division competes October 20-21 at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West course. Li has played the course numerous times competitively. A 4.0 student, Li is being recruited but has not decided on any college yet. She shot a career low round of 66 on Tuesday to lead her team to the CAAC Blue championship at Lansing’s Royal Scot Course.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.