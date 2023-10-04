Advertise With Us

26-year-old Owosso Twp. man dies in motorcycle crash

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 26-year-old man from Owosso Township died after he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:18 p.m. Owosso Public Safety officers responded to the intersection of W. Main and Lansing Street for a report of a motorcycle-car crash.

Officers believe the person on the motorcycle was driving at an excessive speed and hit a vehicle turning onto Lansing Street, the city of Owosso said.

The motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Jordan Arnett, of Owosso Township, suffered deadly injuries during the crash, the city said.

The two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, the city said, adding they were transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The city said the crash is being investigated.

Owosso Public Safety said it extends their condolences to the family and friends of Arnett.

