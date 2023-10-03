Advertise With Us

US-127 ramps in Mason closed due to construction

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed two ramps in Mason Tuesday morning for construction.

The Kipp Road on-ramp to northbound US-127 and the northbound US-127 off-ramp to Cedar Street are part of MDOT’s multi-year plan to fix bridges and resurface US-127 throughout the county.

Those ramps are set to reopen Thursday night.

