US-127 ramps in Mason closed due to construction

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed two ramps in Mason Tuesday morning for construction.

The Kipp Road on-ramp to northbound US-127 and the northbound US-127 off-ramp to Cedar Street are part of MDOT’s multi-year plan to fix bridges and resurface US-127 throughout the county.

Those ramps are set to reopen Thursday night.

