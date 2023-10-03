Tyler’s Tech Tidbits and Tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Techie Day! Tyler Rieves from our engineering department stopped by to share some tech tidbits and tips.

Q: How frequently are our passwords getting hacked?

A: According to Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report 2022, hackers are making almost 1000 attempts to hack account passwords every second – in total, NOT 1000 attempts on each account every second.

Q: What are some ways we can protect ourselves? What are we seeing with two factor authentication? What is that? Does it actually work?

A: The best ways to protect ourselves from hackers is to use secure passwords, keep them secret and keep them safe with a secure password manager, and use two factor authentication.

Two factor authentication is using a second method after providing a username and password to prove we really are who we’re claiming to be. These could be:

security questions or account PIN

getting an email or text with a code, authenticator app like Google Authenticator or Authy

fingerprint/eye/face scan

2FA can help keep your account safe from hackers and other ne’er-do-wells by acting as a second layer to your login. If someone knows your password but doesn’t know your security question answers, or they don’t have access to your email, they can’t get into your account.

Q: How can we manage all these different account passwords? Is a notes app safe? A notebook? How should we manage this?

A: Using a notes app for password management is NOT SAFE and NOT SECURE . A notebook is almost worse because that can be misplaced or taken without anyone needing to get into your device. The best way is with a password manager. Not the “remember my password” pop up in Chrome, Edge, or Firefox when you log in to a site, but something like 1Password, Bitwarden, or even Apple’s built-in iCloud Keychain for Apple devices – that one is ok because it still secures the information but the others are better because they use a unique password to access your password management that is separate from other accounts. Almost every password manager now has browser extensions for desktop and mobile devices to make secure password management as easy as possible.

Q: What are some good password lengths? What should we include?

A: Ideally, you want a long password that’s easy to remember but hard to replicate. A good password is a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols and is at least 16 characters. A phrase such as “IreallyLovecalicoKittens1!” interspersed with numbers and symbols would take over 26 trillion years for someone to hack using current methods.

Q: And can we report this issue to someone or somewhere?

A: If you’re a victim of a cybercrime, the best course of action is to contact the police and let the professionals handle it. The Michigan State Police has the Michigan Cyber Command Center that investigates cybercrimes like this- their website has resources for reporting cybercrimes as well as educational resources like a monthly newsletter. Their page is www.michigan.gov/mc3

