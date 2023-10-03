Tigers Fire Matt Shepard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers and their television partner Bally Sports announced Tuesday they are replacing play by play voice Matt Shepard. The parties say they simply want to move in a different direction for the 2024 season. Shepard, 58, has called Tigers games the past five seasons since replacing Mario Impemba who was also fired in 2018. Shepard previously has served as the radio voice of Michigan basketball and Eastern Michigan football. The Tigers say a national search will be made for Shepard’s replacement.

