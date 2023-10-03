Advertise With Us

Tigers Fire Matt Shepard

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers and their television partner Bally Sports announced Tuesday they are replacing play by play voice Matt Shepard. The parties say they simply want to move in a different direction for the 2024 season. Shepard, 58, has called Tigers games the past five seasons since replacing Mario Impemba who was also fired in 2018. Shepard previously has served as the radio voice of Michigan basketball and Eastern Michigan football. The Tigers say a national search will be made for Shepard’s replacement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.
Baseball Managerial Openings Growing
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Few Tickets Remain For MSU Hockey Opener
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Peacock To Be a Major Carrier of MSU and Michigan Games This Winter
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Gets Start Time For Champions Classic Game