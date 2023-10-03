Advertise With Us

Students explore future careers in Lansing Construction Science Expo at Impression 5

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Middle and high school students had the opportunity to learn more about jobs in the science and construction industry on Tuesday.

A Construction Science Expo was held at the Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing and students from the Lansing School District attended the event, where they connected with skilled trades and engineering organizations from across the state.

The president of the expo, Doug Needham, said it’s all about helping students find a career path that’s right for them.

“The goal is to let students know that there is a career path for them in this industry,” said Needham. “Whether you want to go to college or not, there is a path for you. There’s engineering, and we desperately need those individuals not only in the private sector but also in the public sector. So, we want to expose students to those desperately needed jobs, but also to the skilled trades.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was also at the expo on Tuesday.

This was the first expansion of the event for students in Lansing, as it had been hosted in Detroit for the past 12 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
You can’t complete the outfit without accessories! We are showing what staple pieces you need...
2023 Fall Fashion Accessories
Comfort is Key, according to Maggie at Keans Fashion Boutique! She is showing us how to change...
Fall Fashion Trends
Jackson man arrested for CSA
Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession