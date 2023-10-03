Students explore future careers in Lansing Construction Science Expo at Impression 5

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Middle and high school students had the opportunity to learn more about jobs in the science and construction industry on Tuesday.

A Construction Science Expo was held at the Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing and students from the Lansing School District attended the event, where they connected with skilled trades and engineering organizations from across the state.

The president of the expo, Doug Needham, said it’s all about helping students find a career path that’s right for them.

“The goal is to let students know that there is a career path for them in this industry,” said Needham. “Whether you want to go to college or not, there is a path for you. There’s engineering, and we desperately need those individuals not only in the private sector but also in the public sector. So, we want to expose students to those desperately needed jobs, but also to the skilled trades.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was also at the expo on Tuesday.

This was the first expansion of the event for students in Lansing, as it had been hosted in Detroit for the past 12 years.

