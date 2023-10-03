Advertise With Us

Small plane crashes at Jewett Field airport in Mason

Generic image
Generic image(Pixabay)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane ended up-nose down at Jewett FIeld, an airport in Mason.

According to Michigan State Police, a pilot and one passenger were conducting a taxi test on a small plane.

The plane ended up nose-down on the runway, possibly due to wind, MSP said.

No one was hurt.

The Airport Authority in Lansing is investigating.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County
You can’t complete the outfit without accessories! We are showing what staple pieces you need...
2023 Fall Fashion Accessories
Comfort is Key, according to Maggie at Keans Fashion Boutique! She is showing us how to change...
Fall Fashion Trends
Students explore future careers in Lansing Construction Science Expo at Impression 5