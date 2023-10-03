Small plane crashes at Jewett Field airport in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane ended up-nose down at Jewett FIeld, an airport in Mason.

According to Michigan State Police, a pilot and one passenger were conducting a taxi test on a small plane.

The plane ended up nose-down on the runway, possibly due to wind, MSP said.

No one was hurt.

The Airport Authority in Lansing is investigating.

