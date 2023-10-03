Ripple effects beginning to be felt as UAW strike continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike continues, and the ripple effects are beginning to be felt.

For General Motors, the strikes in Michigan are impacting their other operating plants across the country.

On Friday, around 7,000 more workers went on strike at General Motors (GM) and Ford plants nationwide, but now, even more autoworkers are being impacted.

A GM plant in Parma, Ohio, announced over 100 union workers are now laid off due to the strikes at the GM plant in Missouri and the Delta Township that joined the strike on Friday.

Many of the parts they work on are sent to Delta Township or the plant in Missouri, and with those plants operating, they needed fewer workers.

The director of the GM plant in Ohio, Amy Carrier, and their local UAW president, Dan Schwartz, are now speaking out regarding the layoffs and what they are hearing about the strike.

“We recognize that for every one GM employee, six other employees in the area are most likely affected in some way, shape or form,” said Carrier. “We do not want this to be a negative impact on not only our team members but our customers and the big community as well.”

“It’s very tight-lipped. There’s not a lot coming out. We just know that (UAW) President (Shawn) Fain says that we’re disappointed that they’re not bringing us any offer that’s what we’re asking for or anywhere even near,” said Schwartz.

For now, both sides are waiting to hear what comes of the negotiations in Michigan.

The GM plant did not comment on whether more layoffs are likely if the strike continues.

The strike is also taking a toll on local families. Auto workers in Delta Township said they are feeling the effects.

“We don’t feel we’re asking too much. We’re just asking for our fair share,” said Will Hubbard from UAW local 602

Auto workers said that while they expected the strike was possible, they will have to change their spending habits if this strike continues.

On the other side of the strike, Lansing Delta Township plants executive director Satya Veerapaneni said he is disappointed that unionized workers are striking.

“The offer that we have on the table is very historic in nature,” said Veerapaneni. “It has everything that the UAW has told us is very important to them—which is a significant wage raise.”

Hubbard said without a full paycheck coming in because of the strike, he worries about making ends meet for his family of four.

He echoed the demands that the UAW has put forward in negotiations, saying the companies enjoyed record profits. He believes they need to reward autoworkers with a record contract.

GM will add a shift to build the GMC Acadia in Delta Township when the strike is over. It will bring more jobs and more money to the local economy.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.