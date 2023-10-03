Advertise With Us

Public education advocate speaks at Holt High School

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A man traveling the country to speak in support of public education brought his message to Mid-Michigan Monday evening.

Jamie Vollmer, an award-winning defender of public education, spoke at Holt High School on Oct. 3.

Through speech, workshops and other resources, he works to increase public support of schools. He hopes to grow a coalition of educators and the community to improve student achievement state-by-state.

Vollmer is also drumming up support for millions of educators nationwide who strive to help students succeed.

“Schools need to change,” said Vollmer. “America is changing so quickly that the model that is engrained across the country needs to constantly be updated.”

He is the author of the book, “Schools Cannot Do It Alone.”

Vollmer will speak to the business leader of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at a luncheon held at the Kellogg Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rear view camera image may not show on screen
MSU students host debate for candidates running for East Lansing City Council
MSU officially searches for new head football coach, athletic director provides update
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
UPDATE: Jury trial for Houghton man accused of defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols moved from October to January