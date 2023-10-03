Public education advocate speaks at Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A man traveling the country to speak in support of public education brought his message to Mid-Michigan Monday evening.

Jamie Vollmer, an award-winning defender of public education, spoke at Holt High School on Oct. 3.

Through speech, workshops and other resources, he works to increase public support of schools. He hopes to grow a coalition of educators and the community to improve student achievement state-by-state.

Vollmer is also drumming up support for millions of educators nationwide who strive to help students succeed.

“Schools need to change,” said Vollmer. “America is changing so quickly that the model that is engrained across the country needs to constantly be updated.”

He is the author of the book, “Schools Cannot Do It Alone.”

Vollmer will speak to the business leader of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at a luncheon held at the Kellogg Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.