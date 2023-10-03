Peacock To Be a Major Carrier of MSU and Michigan Games This Winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Peacock Network will carry five Michigan State and Michigan men’s basketball games this coming season. Among them is the Tuesday, January 30th game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. That game also tips off at 9pm. The Spartans learned Tuesday their November 14th game in Chicago against Duke will tip at 7pm and carried on ESPN. The MSU Madness event is set for November 13th in the Breslin Center. No admission charge, doors open at 8pm, program at 9:30.

