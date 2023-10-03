Advertise With Us

One woman arrested after rollover crash in Jackson County

(WTVG)
By Julian Stainback and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old woman has been placed behind bars after a rollover crash in Jackson County.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Monday on Plum Orchard Road near Hoyt Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the woman was driving under the influence of drugs when the crash occurred.

She was alone in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors are now reviewing her case to determine the charges she will face.

