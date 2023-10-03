Advertise With Us

Numerous Mid Michigan Teams Ranked Again This Week

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week seven is at hand for Michigan high school football teams. In the Associated Press weekly poll this week in division three Mason is ranked first and Parma Western sixth; in division four Portland is fourth and Lansing Sexton is eighth; in division five Corunna is third ; in division seven Jackson Lumen Christi is first, Napoleon fourth, Pewamo-Westphalia is eighth; in division eight Fowler is sixth.

