MSU students host debate for candidates running for East Lansing City Council

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With election season ramping up, Tuesday, the Associated Students of Michigan State University will host a debate for candidates running for East Lansing City Council.

Eight candidates are seeking election for City Council in November. The debate is an effort to keep students involved and informed about important issues in the city.

The debate will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be held at the International Center on MSU’s campus in Room 115.

