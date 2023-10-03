MSU researchers find genetic rescue underused for saving endangered species

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University researchers said they have made a discovery that can help in recovering endangered species.

According to a review of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s recovery plans for more than 200 endangered species in the United States, MSU said they have made a discovery as they have found that two-thirds of these species could benefit from a gene-boosting diversity strategy known as genetic rescue.

MSU said genetic rescue is an increase in population size caused by the movement of new genetic material from one population to another through either human-assisted intervention or natural migration.

Researchers like Sarah Fitzpatrick, an associate professor in the Department of Integrative Biology in the College of Natural Science and a W.K. Kellogg Biological Station faculty member, said this strategy can increase the genetic diversity of isolated populations and assist with recovery.

“These small, isolated populations are becoming more frequent, fragmented, and in trouble,” said Fitzpatrick. “They might benefit from some human-assisted migration to help infuse deteriorating populations with more genetic variation, which can help them respond to changes in the environment as well.”

Translocating is the act of moving individuals from one place to another. MSU said this method has most often been used outside the context of genetic rescue.

“We found that over two-thirds of the 222 species we evaluated would be good candidates for consideration of genetic rescue,” said Fitzpatrick. “And yet, we found only three examples of implementation of genetic rescue. As genomic resources become available for more species, we hope to see increased incorporation of genetic information in recovery planning, including informed translocation actions for the purpose of genetic rescue.”

This paper was published in the Journal of Heredity.

